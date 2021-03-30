With Saweetie’s newfound independence, fans are anticipating some new music from the Icy Princess. Recently, Saweetie sat down on Behind The Rhyme’s, The Walkthrough where she briefly touched on her upcoming album and showed a snippet of her new music in honor of “pretty b*tch summer.”

“There’s a song called ‘Risky’ and it’s featuring Drakeo, he from L.A. and I like to celebrate,” Saweetie exclaimed. “It’s a great way to celebrate my independence and shout-out to all my single ladies ’cause this Pretty B*tch Summer, we out here getting risky.”

Saweetie then released a 5-second snippet of the upcoming single to her Instagram story. While there are mixed reviews of the short snippet, one thing is certain that we all are looking forward to hearing the full version of the single.

First, the “Tap In” rapper has been in the headlines for her “Take Care” response to rapper Quavo amid their breakup, now Saweetie has fans looking forward to a “Risky Summer.”

Could Saweetie be channeling her inner hotgirl?