Fans are calling on Solange after this shocking video of Quavo and Saweetie went viral.

Quavo and Saweetie are back in the news cycle but this time it’s because a shocking video surfaced of the ex-couple having a physical altercation in the elevator of a North Hollywood apartment complex surfaced online.

Quavo and Saweetie are seen scuffling over an orange Call of Duty briefcase before the Migos rapper dodged a hit from the Icy Girl.

He eventually shoved her to the ground of the elevator floor and she stayed there until they arrived at their destination.

Fans immediately reacted to the video and chose their sides. Some argued that Saweetie was the aggressor, meanwhile, others urged for the cancellation of Quavo for manhandling his ex-girlfriend.

to see that video of Saweetie and Quavo and thinking back to when she announced they broke up and Quavo having the audacity to say, "you're not who i thought you were." is mind blowing. the toxicity, the gaslighting, the narcissism. holy shit. i'm happy she walked away from him. — spicebae. (@spicebae_) March 30, 2021

this how y’all niggas look defending quavo right now pic.twitter.com/kGqobbpufS — LB (@lnbshr) March 30, 2021

aint NO way you watch that saweetie and quavo vid and come to the conclusion that quavo was automatically in the wrong and hes “sick”💀💀 https://t.co/hOSPvCdLdS — ovocartier++ 👑⁶𓅓* (@ovocartier) March 30, 2021

"quavo didn't do shit, saweetie hit him first" pic.twitter.com/aOjEjKoVN5 — 𝒌𝒂𝒊𝒂 ⁶𓅓 ˣᵒᵗʷᵒᵈ 🌐💚 (@kaia_xotwod) March 30, 2021

After the video of Quavo and Saweetie made its rounds, fans irresistibly referenced the infamous moment when Solange put hands and feet on JAY-Z in the elevator. “Somebody call Solange to get quavo together,” one fan tweeted.”

Bitch in the elevator? WHERE SOLANGE??????? — moneybagggZo 🤑 (@zosblunt) March 30, 2021

where’s solange when you need her like seriously pic.twitter.com/zeIIJjGobo — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) March 30, 2021