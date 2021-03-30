The teen who recorded the infamous arrest and murder of George Floyd delivered emotional testimony on Tuesday afternoon.

Darnella Frazier, 17, revealed that the horrific incident changed her life “When I look at George Floyd, I look at my dad, I look at my brothers, I look at my cousins, my uncles,” she told the prosecutor, Jerry Blackwell. “It’s been nights I stayed up apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more.”

Frazier, who is now 18, was taking her 9-year-old cousin, who briefly testified ahead of her, to a nearby Cup Foods when she saw “a man terrified, scared, begging for his life.”

Advertisement

Frazier says she began to cry and ensured her cousin’s safety before assessing the scene. “It wasn’t right,” she said. “He was suffering, he was in pain.”

The teen says she felt threatened by the officers when they reached for tase as they tried to approach George Floyd and Derek Chauvin. The crowd pleaded for the officer to stop kneeling on Floyd’s neck. “He actually was kneeling harder,” Frazier said Tuesday. “He was shoving his knee in his neck.”

The 9-year-old testified that Chauvin refused to get off of Floyd’s neck when medics kindly asked him to. She said, “I was sad and kind of mad … cause it felt like he was stopping his breathing and kind of like hurting him.”

CBS reports that Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, said that Floyd died of a drug overdose and persisting health issues in his opening statement. “The evidence will show that Floyd died of cardiac arrhythmia, hypertension and coronary disease, and that the ingestion drugs and the adrenaline in his body all acted to further compromise an already compromised heart,” Nelson said.