Quavo and Saweetie broke the Internet last week when they publicly announced their break up.

But it looks like their issues run deeper than the rapper’s alleged infidelity. TMZ got their hands on a video of the ex-couple having a physical altercation in an elevator of a North Hollywood apartment complex.

Quavo and Saweetie are seen scuffling over an orange Call of Duty briefcase before the Migos rapper dodged a hit from the Icy Girl.

He eventually shoved her to the ground of the elevator floor and she stayed there until they arrived at their destination.

There’s no telling if they resumed fighting after the 1-minute video but the outlet reports that the incident is from 2020.

Omg not Quavo and Saweetie fighting pic.twitter.com/Flywg6lwvH — yaya (@birdsofpreys) March 30, 2021

Saweetie says she “endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes” when announcing her single status.

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation,” she tweeted.

Quavo expressed his disappointment tweeting, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

But the most savory moment of the petty back and forth is when Saweetie humbly responded, “take care.”

Saweetie or Quavo didn’t publicly reply at the time that this article was written.