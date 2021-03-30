Among all celebrities who are not afraid to speak their mind, Waka Flocka is definitely on that list. The Love and Hip Hop couple faced backlash after an episode of their WETV show, “Waka and Tammy: What The Flocka” reveals the moment their 15-year-old daughter Charlie, told Waka she would be taking her girlfriend as her date to her quinceanera. Although the “Hard In Da Paint” rapper didn’t seem to have an issue with it, many accused him of not keeping that same energy in the past.

Zoie Fenty, otherwise known as GotZamnZo on social media, has used his platform to call out Waka Flocka, alleging that in the past, Waka Flocka has always been accepting of the LGBTQ community. “His daughter is 16 and now she has come out that she likes girls and that she wants a girl to be her date to her quinceanera or whatever. Now, mind you Waka– a couple months ago was bashing somebody about their gay son. Not bashing, but you know, didn’t agree. But then when it’s your own, this is why I tell people to be careful how you talk about people and they children or anybody period because someday you gone have to deal with it,” Zoie stated.

Tammy then responded to Zoie claiming that people are allowed to change and grow once being educated on a matter. This is for Zo, you knew I was gone to respond because you talked about my husband and my child. So a person not allowed to have an opinion on how they feel without being a basher or be labeled as going against something or hating someone, they can’t have an opinion?”

“With that being said, are people allowed to grow? Are people allowed to change? Cause it seems like you’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t. You get what I’m saying?” Tammy responded.

After all the controversy stirred, Waka Flocka came to the internet defending himself. “Y’all n*ggas ain’t bullying nobody. And no, I’m not a phobic. I’m not none of that,” he said. “What I’m gonna say is I’m gonna support my daughter. Y’all stop running with this narrative that she coming out ’cause she ain’t never hiding from nothing. She not no face, no spokesman, no nothing. She living her f*cking life, man that’s all it need to be.”

Bottom line, Waka Flocka is not playing games when it comes to his daughter, Charlie.