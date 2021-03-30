[WATCH] New Trailer for ‘Spiral’ From ‘Saw’ Franchise Starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson

[WATCH] New Trailer for ‘Spiral’ From ‘Saw’ Franchise Starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson

Chris Rock’s take on the Saw franchise is set to arrive on May 14 and a new trailer starring himself and Samuel L. Jackson has hit online.

The film takes on a Jigsaw copycat serial killer to start a new game, which Rock and Jackson are set on a mission to find out who is behind the madness.

The film’s official synopsis reads as “Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Jackson), brash detective Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Banks (Rock) and his rookie partner (Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.”

Advertisement

The film is officially set for a May 14, 2021 release date.