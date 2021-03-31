As reported by Variety, Peloton and Verzuz unveiled their partnership this AM with their most popular matchup to date Monica v Brandy. Monica and Brandy broke all Verzuz records, generating more than 1 million tweets in the US (beating the 2020 VMAs), 1.9 million tweets globally, and helped raise $250,000 for When We All Vote.

The launch also comes as we are in the final days of Women’s History Month, another good reason to celebrate these two queens who racked up a reported 21.9 million U.S. on-demand streams for their song catalogs from Aug. 31 through Sept. 2.