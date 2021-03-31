Jeezy and his fiancé, Jeannie Mai, are one step closer to tying the knot.

Gossip of the City reports that the couple applied for a marriage license at Fulton County Court Clerk in Georgia. The document is only valid for six months so they have until September to jump the broom.

The rapper and talk show host announced their engagement last April amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during a special quarantine-style date.

“Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April,” Mai’s rep said at the time. “What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose. Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s union were met with controversy from the Black community because The Real host previously expressed her preference to have her “dark meat on the side.”

The veteran rapper has since defended her and assured that she isn’t racist.

“We both went through enough in our life to connect on the understanding that love should feel safe, honest and pure,” Mai told PEOPLE in November 2020. “Immediately that was a magnetic attraction. We are very attracted to each other’s passions to serve. So because we have a mutual joy of having purpose, we’re going to find a way to do that together.”