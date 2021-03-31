Nike announces the new Nike Basketball Greater Than (GT) Series, which takes essential movement principles from hoops and levels them up through a systems-based approach in three new silhouettes: the Air Zoom G.T. Cut, for cutting and change of direction; the Air Zoom G.T. Run, for energy return and running economy; and the Air Zoom G.T. Jump, for vertical jumping and impact protection, all of which are applied through new combinations of the Zoom Air Strobel.

Nike Basketball designers learned from the same findings that guided the ZoomX Vaporfly 4%, detailing the type of movement being tested matters.

Ross Klein, Senior Creative Director for Men’s Performance Sport at Nike, compares the scaling of the GT family of systems to the player rating scores in gaming.

“All basketball players cut, run and jump at various points in a game. They all possess those corresponding skills, but they might be stronger at maybe one or two of them,” says Klein. “This whole family of shoes can play ball, depending on any which way you want to move. The difference is that because one area is the focus for each silhouette, we’ll help enable the player’s ability to do that one thing that makes them ‘greater than.'”

The Air Zoom G.T. Cut releases beginning April 1 throughout Greater China. The Air Zoom G.T. Run will release in summer 2021, while the Air Zoom G.T. Jump will release later in 2021.

