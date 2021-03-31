According to a recent report from TMZ, part of the legacy of the Notorious B.I.G. is going on the market as one of the hubcaps from the GMC Suburban Biggie was riding in when he was shot and killed is now up for sale.

Moments In Time, the company who is brokering the sale, say that they came into possession of the historic hubcap through a family friend who owned the car rental company where the SUV came from. According to the report, the owner had the hubcap for years, which was adorned with a promo sticker reading, “THINK B.I.G. MARCH 25 1997,” before deciding to let it go for six figures.

In crime scene pictures from that fateful night of March 9, 1997, you can see the promo stickers on the hubcap.

