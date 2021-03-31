An armed woman attempted to break into Drake’s mansion in Toronto but was stopped before she could make it into the home.

The Toronto Sun responded with seven police cars and a Toronto EMS vehicle around 5:30 p.m. to Drake’s Bridle Path mansion after a call about a woman with a knife. Police state the woman struck a private security officer with a metal pipe. The condition of the guard is unknown but the woman was arrested.

The woman is stated to have gotten nowhere near Drake and didn’t make it past the front gate. There is no confirmation that Drake was at home, however, police treated the scene as if he was.

Advertisement

Police also stated Bridle Path has been visited by questionable figures this week. Security of the area state a male attempted to talk to residents in the area including Drake.