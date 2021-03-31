2021 is supposed to be a good year for music. With projects from Drake, J.Cole, and possibly Kendrick projected to release sometime this year, 2021 is sure to go down as one of the best years we’ve had in a long time. We are also supposed to get a Pusha T album this year.

It has been three years since Pusha dropped his critically acclaimed, Kanye produced, Daytona. Speculation regarding his forthcoming album has been at a fever-pitch since the news came about production being handled solely by Pharrell and Kanye West. Well, Push himself recently jumped on IG live and gave a first-hand update about the status of his project.

“Yeah, I’m working on the album right now,” Pusha told a host during the IG live session. He said there is not a title yet, but regarding the length of the project, he said it’ll “probably 12” songs on it. “I usually don’t do a lot of extras. I feel like I have some extras right now but I’m gonna keep twelve,” Pusha added. He said that the album is pretty much complete, but he has to run it through Kanye before he releases it. “I gotta go sit in with Ye for a little bit, but other than that, it’s just these twelve. That’s what it’s gonna be.”

Advertisement

He was then asked what fans have to expect from the upcoming project, to which Push responded “Oh, Imma have the best album when it drops in 2021. For sure.”

You can watch the clip below