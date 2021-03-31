One thing about Steve Harvey, he stays with a hosting gig and he is set to be the first-ever Verzuz host.
Earth, Wind, and Fire and The Isley Brothers are facing off on Easter Sunday, April 4, and Harvey will host the virtual event.
“@IAmSteveHarvey will be hosting #VERZUZ, this Sunday with The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire!,” Verzuz announced on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday.
There’s a whole lineup following the Easter Verzuz including a 4/20 How High special with Method Man and Redman. The ladies are in for a special treat on Monday because SWV and Xscape will be going head-to-head.
“Everybody’s been asking about it. We were ready,” Xscape singer LaTocha Scott said. “We’re never [backing] down from a battle. It’s great for the culture.”
“At first, we were thinking of doing a girl group vs. a guy group, like Jodeci. But SWV just stood out,” she continued. “People love their vocals, and they love ours, too.”