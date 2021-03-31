The Dissect podcast is back for season 8 and creator and host Cole Cuchna will breakdown the sixth studio album from Kanye West, Yeezus. The Spotify exclusive podcast will focus on one song per episode of the album that had an undeniable influence on music and hip-hop culture.

Yeezus was the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and was certified platinum in one year.

“While New Slaves seemed to be a warning shot for things to come, no one expected what they heard when pushing play for the first time. It was Kanye’s rite of Spring. His version of going electric. It was Kanye West’s Yeezus,” said Cole in Episode 1. “The album turns it back on the self-described apology music of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Instead, favoring distorted sounds inspired by French electro and lyrics looking to incite a riot of its own.”

You can hear the podcast below.