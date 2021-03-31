Everyone has been talking about Lil Nas X’s new satan sneakers.

Nike just announced they have no affiliation with the shoe production and is suing the company responsible. Nike accuses MSCHF Product Studio, Inc. of trademark infringement over the designer’s 666 pairs of modified Nike sneakers made in collaboration with the “Old Town Road” singer. All 666 pairs sold out Monday. In its complaint, Nike asked the court to order MSCHF to “permanently stop” fulfilling orders for the “unauthorized” Lil Nas X Satan Shoes. The lawsuit notes that social media users have threatened to boycott Nike over the controversial shoes.

The very unique and limited Satan Shoe is a base Nike Air Max 97 by MSCHF and Lil Nas X, with the air bubble containing 60cc ink and one drop of human blood. Each shoe is uniquely numbered between 1/666 and 666/666 and sells for $1,018. In addition, each shoe has the bible verse Luke 10:18, an upside-down cross, and a handmade bronze pentagram with custom engraving.

Influencer Michael J. Mitchel posted a video to YouTube unboxing the infamous sneaker which ranked inmillions of views only to turn around and throw them away. the popular sneaker blogger said the energy felt off and he found out the blood came from the actual employees. He announced that as a man of God he didn’t feel right keeping the sneakers that were gifted to him.

Despite claims that all 666 pairs sold out immediately, many YouTubers have said they declined offers of free satan sneakers for promotion.

