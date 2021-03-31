Young Dolph has retired once and came back, but now it looks like he is hanging it up again. Dolph hit Instagram and let fans know that his new mixtape with Key Glock, Dum and Dummer 2, will be his last release.

“I hope y’all enjoying the new mixtape, it’s my last project putting out,” Dolph wrote on Instagram. “I wasn’t gonna tell y’all but i thought y’all should know im done with music. ENJOY.”

If this is the end for Dolph, he will also go out with his last album being Rich Slave that dropped this past August, which he called “the reality of being Black in this country.”

“You can have money, and you can be a benefactor and a leader in your community, but all people see is Black skin,” Young Dolph said. “All the bullsh*t I heard about as a kid, we still face in today’s time. Over the years, they have given us a little bit of freedom but it’s only a temporary pacifier. Hopefully this album makes people understand that even though guys like me are doing well, we’re still affected by racism and inequality. It’s 2020, but the same stuff is still going on.”

If you need to tap into Dum and Dummer 2, visit here.