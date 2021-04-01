Last year, Manchester’s Bonnaroo Festival found itself among every other event of its class in limbo as the world awaited any sign of normalcy before returning to live performances.

This year, we’re holding our breath just the same with a little room for relief as festival organizers prepare for a potential season during Fall 2021.

This time around, festivalgoers can look forward to the members of the lineup originally promised last year along with a handful of new additions. Among them are Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Lizzo, Tame Impala, J.I.D., Lana Del Rey, Young Thug, Run The Jewels, Jack Harlow, and G-Eazy.

Along with the announcement, festival organizers decided to tap into the growing NFT marketplace by unveiling a pending auction for a 1 of 1 animated poster of the lineup to commemorate the show.

Behold! ✨ The Bonnaroo 2021 Lineup Poster NFT. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Bonnaroo history. A special 1/1 animated version of our 2021 Lineup Poster + other artwork goes up for bid on Saturday, April 3rd at 5:30PM CT! Details: https://t.co/ouZsmvNBZX 🔥🌈 pic.twitter.com/y3PorwSogE — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) March 31, 2021

Bonnaroo is set to take place on the weekend of September 2-5, 2021.