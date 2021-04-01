As a component of the 10-year, $100 million commitment to the Black Community in opposition to systemic racism, while amplifying social justice, education, and awareness, and economic justice, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand have announced the opening of their first cycle of Community Grants, providing $1 million to local, grassroots organizations that are creating more equitable futures for Black Americans.

The first Community Grants Program cycle will open for 30 days beginning March 31, 2021, and ending April 30, 2021.

“Since announcing our commitment to the Black community in June of 2020, we’ve been focused on two things — action and impact,” explains Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand. “I’m excited about the impact these grants will have in local communities. We know that when we create positive change for the Black community, it benefits everyone.”

Advertisement

Community Organizations can find out more information here.