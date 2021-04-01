The Saweetie and Quavo elevator incident is now being reviewed by the Los Angeles Police Department.

After leaking the video, TMZ now states the video was from a North Hollywood apartment complex that Saweetie was renting at the time. After the video hit the net, LAPD detectives watched the video and allegedly have the desire to meet with both parties. The site also states the incident “could be considered an instance of domestic violence” and furthermore, could result in both parties at fault.

Omg not Quavo and Saweetie fighting pic.twitter.com/Flywg6lwvH — yaya (@birdsofpreys) March 30, 2021

Last month the pair had a public split following Saweetie’s appearance on Justin Laboy’s webshow.

Saweetie says she “endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes” when announcing her single status.

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation,” she tweeted.

Quavo expressed his disappointment tweeting, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

But the most savory moment of the petty back and forth is when Saweetie humbly responded, “take care.”