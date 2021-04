Hip-hop celebrated the life of Nipsey Hussle on the second anniversary of his death. His love, Lauren London, shared a special message on Instagram.

“The Day of Ermias’ transition chanced the course of my life forever,” London wrote. “2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey.”

You can see the entire message from his “Boogie” below.

