If you remember Cardi B when she first came out, she was known for her banging body, big personality and beautiful braids. Since reaching stardom, the rapper has switched her protective style routine to wigs. Over the years we’ve seen her rock an array of styles and colors, but make no mistake, the 28-year-old is taking great care of her natural hair underneath the wigs. She also has plans to bring her hair care secrets into everyones homes.

“This year I will be coming out with a hairline that I been working on at home for my hair and my daughters however,I think is time for people to educate themselves on nationality, race and ethnicity.” Rapper Cardi B shared in an Instagram post. “Being Hispanic/Latina don’t make your hair long , don’t make your skin light or don’t make your face features slim specially Latin countries from the Caribbean islands. DNA have something to do with your hair not your nationality but guess what you can always maintain your hair …..and one more things not everyone that speaks Spanish is Mexican.”

While many people were supportive of this new business venture, some questioned her hair growth based on her ethnicity. In response to those comments, she brought the conversation to twitter. The artist said she wants to debunk stereotypes about people in the Latin-X/ Hispanic community.

I think I’m going to a video of different Hispanic people or Latin people or w.e terms is the correct way to say it now a days cause people be thinking every Hispanic is Mexican or something & must have the same hair texture,color and features 😫 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 29, 2021

This isn’t the first time Cardi has talked about the importance of healthy hair. Back in June, she shared the recipe to a DIY hair mask she uses. The mixture calls for avocado, banana, Aragon oil, mayonnaise, black castor oil, two eggs, and honey. In a series of instagram posts, the rapper showed the process of combining the ingredients and applying it to her and her daughter’s hair. Some people have said they’ve tried it and got great results! Cardi shared that she’s been cooking up other formulas to target different hair goals. Now, Cardi didn’t mention when we can expect these new products to hit shelves; until then we can stay up to date with her hair tips on social media.