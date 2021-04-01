The NBA buyout market continues to heat up as DeMarcus Cousins has decided to take his talents to the Los Angeles Clippers. Cousins is expected to sign with the Clippers once he clears the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Sources: Cousins is in LA and is starting testing protocols to join the Clippers. He is former teammates of Rajon Rondo (New Orleans, Sacramento)/Patrick Patterson (Kentucky, Sacramento), played with Kawhi Leonard in past All-Star games, and adds depth to Clippers’ frontcourt. https://t.co/8GVp2HAS8E — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2021

Cousins signed with the Houston Rockets prior to the season and was waived last month. He averaged 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 25 games with Houston. Cousins will not be asked to play extensive minutes and since he will be playing on a 10-day contract, Cousins will not cost the Clippers much in terms of salary implications.

Cousins has a chance to provide the Clippers with solid front-court depth behind Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac. After the Los Angeles Lakers added Andre Drummond, the Clippers had to make a move.

The Clippers are currently in third place in the Western Conference, have been making an effort to get deeper. They also traded for Rajon Rondo prior to the deadline and now with the addition of Cousins, the Clippers should be considered a championship contender again.