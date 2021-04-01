Just like any other celebrity, Summer Walker’s private life continues to find itself on social media. Aside from Summer’s standoff personality, the singer has expressed on multiple occasions that she doesn’t like certain things in the music industry.

This time, the R&B singer went vocal about her frustration on her social media. “I legit hate this job,” the new mom wrote. “Lol why can’t I just put out music w out stalkers being obsessed with my private life. I need to start figuring out my next job.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Walker has wanted to call it quits. In November of 2019, the new mom also hinted at quitting her music career amid her tour where fans would mistake Summer’s social anxiety for being rude.

“Na fr though I’ve decided y’all don’t deserve me lol I knew from day one I was to real for this sh*t,” she wrote on Instagram. “Y’all can have the music & ima just head out. fuck the interviews, photo shoots, videos, & really the shows too. I’ll finish this tour out tho.”

It’s safe to say Summer Walker is “Over It.” What power moves do you think the singer will get into?