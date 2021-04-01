Time flies. Yesterday marked the 2nd anniversary of the death of Nipsey Hussle. Many celebrities including Lauren London, posted about the loss of the late rap icon. Among those messages, stood Atlanta’s King of the South’s heartfelt message he penned on social media.

“It’s important to remember…Energy can not be destroyed…only transferred & redistributed,” TI begins. “Nip You’ve impacted the generation immeasurably & Your legacy will live on forever.”

“I miss our discussions & being able to challenge my plans & perspective by bouncing ideas off of each other over bottles of 1942 when we arbitrarily run into one another,” he adds. “Like the time you came to Atlanta & I pulled up on you & we went to see Dave Chappelle, blew gas backstage after the show and mobbed to Magic City… the 3 of us exchanging philosophy about life, society, family, future vacation plans, business, politics, street shit, real estate, religion, & pretty much anything that came up on the way to the bottom of the bottle.”

“Dave and I still talk about that night to this day & every time we do,” he continues. “I can feel the same energy as that night. And it’s that energy that YOU produced and shared with so many of us that’ll live FOREVER!!! We All Love, Appreciate & Miss you Lil Bro,” he concluded with a past video of Nipsey dropping some gems in one of his interviews.

RIP to the late Nipsey Hussle, the marathon continues.