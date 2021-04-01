The Flygod is back to work. Westside Gunn has released two new singles from his forthcoming Sincerely Adolf #HWH8 tape – the final tape of the Hitler Wears Hermes series.

Releasing is the single and video for “Julia Lang,” finding Gunn rapping over a Camouflage Monk beat with Julia Lang, founder of genderless lifestyle label VEERT, lounges in a studio in a Melitta Baumeister crafted dress and Vex Clothing gloves. The Hitler Wears Hermes 7 Times Square Billboard catches a visit from the two later in the video.

In the second release, “TV BOY,” Gunn realigns with Daringer, who co-produces with Beat Butcha, for a trademark Griselda single.

You can catch both below.