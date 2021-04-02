Derek Chauvin’s Former Supervisor Says He Restrained George Floyd Longer Than Necessary

During the Thursday events of the Derek Chauvin trial, a former supervisor of officer Chauvin testified that he could have stopped restraining George Floyd sooner, specifically once he became unresponsive.

According to the New York Times, Chauvin and the other arresting officers could have stopped holding Floyd down earlier than they did.

“When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint,” said Sgt. David Pleoger

Sgt. Pleoger stated police should not restrain someone who is not resisting and is handcuffed. Pleoger also stated he spoke to Chauvin after the incident and there were no details about the pressure applied to the neck area shared with him.