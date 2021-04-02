The Brooklyn Nets have become the hottest ticket in the NBA. A couple of nights after Lil Baby and 42 Dugg were present, J. Cole hit the Nets game against the Charlotte Hornets and wore the new PUMA RS-Dreamer Proto.

This original prototype silhouette design was inspired by J. Cole’s vision and PUMA’s technology, leading to the release of the RS-Dreamer and initiating the birth of the franchise. With that, PUMA couldn’t keep this unique colorway a secret any longer and are releasing the prototype that started it all – with the chance that it may never return.

The RS-Dreamer Proto will hit online April 2 in adult and kids size, retailing at $125/$90 at PUMA.com, the PUMA NYC Flagship Store, and exclusively in-store and online across the Foot Locker family of brands.

