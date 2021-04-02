Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Host Their Wedding at Their Atlanta Home

The one-year engagement anniversary for Jeannie Mai and Jeezy turned into the couple’s official wedding date.

Pictures from the intimate March 27 ceremony were capture by Vogue. Hosted in Atlanta, the wedding was different from their original plan of wanting to wed at Lake Como or the South of France.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai officially tied the knot 💛 The couple had an intimate wedding in their Atlanta home. pic.twitter.com/kO7cFiAQrg — Two Bees TV (@twobeestv) April 1, 2021

“We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate,” Jeannie says. “But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.”

Vogue details the wedding required negative COVID tests for those who traveled to the wedding and another round of testing occurred.

“Once everyone was tested and confirmed negative, our guests were shuttled to the surprise location—our home,” Jeannie added.

Images from the occasion are below.