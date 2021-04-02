Megan Thee Stallion Is Still Going Strong On Her Hot Girl Hair Journey With Mielle Organics Products

Megan Thee Stallion is back with another #hotgirlhairjourney video with Mielle Organics. Earlier this year, the Grammy award winning artist announced she would be partnering with the Black-owned hair care brand to kick start her natural hair journey. In her previous videos, she’s been seen using the Rosemary Mint Growth Oil and the Rice Water Moisturizing Hair Milk.

This month Meg used their Moisture Rx shampoo and conditioner to get her curls “juicy and moisturized”. According to the Mielle Organics website, the Moisture RX Hawaiian Ginger Hair collection contains natural ingredients like avocado, coconut, olive oil and components of ginger root to bring your curly hair back to life.

In an Instagram video posted on April 1, Megan showed her fans how she uses the products.

“Today, I’m using the Moisture Rx Shampoo and conditioner to get my curls juicy and moisturized! These products by @MielleOrganics got my curls poppin.” said Megan.

The first clip showed the Moisture X shampoo being applied to her hair. According to the rapper, the shampoo gently cleanses and moisturizes her scalp and strands without stripping her hair, while also providing much needed moisture.





After rinsing the first product out, Megan used the conditioner. The 26-year-old said the product glides through her hair like butter. Following the conditioner, it appears that Megan is rinsing it out of her hair.





One thing we couldn’t help but notice is the rapper’s edges were laid during the entire process! After several comments questioning why she didn’t include her edges in the washing and conditioning treatment, she responded.

“And YES I wanted MY edges to be laid for MY video for IG lol” said Megan.

The products used in the video aren’t the only ones in the collection. The Moisture RX Ginger Hair line also includes a leave-in conditioner, over-night conditioner, scalp treatment, hair butter and styling gel. According to the website, their goal is to heal and moisturize strands for healthy hair. Do you plan on trying any of these products? Let us know in the comments!