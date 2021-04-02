Earlier this week, NLE Choppa was arrested on gun, drugs, and burglary charges. After his release, Choppa states that he was set up by authorities.

“To begin when you start changing lives around you and began to stand for something deep in your purpose you become a target to a certain group of people and also the devil,” Choppa wrote on Twitter. “During this arrest I was setup, substances were planted on me that I don’t consume/use/own, my name was lied upon, and I was mistreated in the process.

“Every media outlet, news channel, and etc covered this story to paint a picture on a new surface I’ve been working so hard to create. This case will be beat and I will walk a free man, remember it’s innocent until proven guilty not guilty until proven innocent. Asking my supporters to stand firm with me and allow God to do his work. Thank you and love y’all dearly.”

NLE Choppa was arrested in Broward County, Florida, and was charged with possession of Xanax, cannabis, synthetic cannabis, along with burglary and a concealed firearm charge. You can see his mugshot and new statement below.