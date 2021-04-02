Over the past week, Saweetie and Quavo‘s relationship, and specifically an elevator incident in 2020, has been the subject of social media.

While the Internet debates the matter, both parties have released statements in regards to the leaked video.

“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on,” Saweetie’s spokesperson shared in a statement to Complex. “I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time.”

In a separate statement to TMZ, Quavo also called the incident “unfortunate.”

“We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall,” Quavo shared.

