dmx

DMX went to the hospital this past Friday night and is still there due to an overdose which triggered him to have a heart attack.

Around 11pm on Friday night, DMX was rushed to the hospital in White Plains, New York where he was placed in a critical care unit. Medical professionals and his loved ones were unable to provide clear reports but what is clear is that he in is critical condition and that the rapper has “some brain activity” and is in a “vegetative state”.