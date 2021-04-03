Janet Jackson was asked to Forgive Just Timberlake after all these Years for his Super Bowl Breast Exposure Slip Up

The 2004 Super Bowl incident that exposed Janet Jackson’s breasts has resurfaced with a comment that Instragram post stated “Always choose to heal, not hurt. To forgive, not to despise. To persevere, not to quit. To smile, not to frown. And to love, not to hate.” Then Timberlake’s manager, Johnny Wright who is also Jackson’s former manager, commented on the thread and said “You should take this advice and apply it to your relationship with Justin.”

Justin Timberlake issued another formal apology to Jackson after Britney Spears released her documentary, which painted the NSYNC singer in a different type of light. Justin claims that’s he was “completely unaware” that his that his manager commented on Janet’s post.