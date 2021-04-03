The T.I. and Tiny victim accusations have been coming up constantly and two more alleged victims have surfaced.

Two more women made claims that they sex trafficked them. One of the women said that she was raped by T.I. and his friend of his in Miami in 2010. And the second accuser claims that she was “drugged and forced to take tons of molly and X” before she was taken to Nevada and Florida to be trafficking when she was 32.

Both of the women are being represented by attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who is represents several other accusers of the couple. As of now, the couple has reportedly accusations from over 30 women.

