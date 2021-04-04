charles barkley

Charles Barkley, the former NBA player-turned-sport analyst spoke recently at a Final Four game between Houston and Baylor this past Saturday. On-air, Charles Barkley spoke on issues that are causing racial tension and dividing the nation. He spoke on these issues while mentioning a pre-game feature regarding historic events including Senator Robert F. Kennedy’s appearance in Indianapolis in 1968, where the current Final Four is being held. This is also where Mr. Kennedy informed the crowd of people that Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

Charles Barkley was straight forward about politicians role that increases racial tension in America. Barkley stated “I think most white people and Black people are great people. I really believe that in my heart. But I think our system is set up where our politicians, whether they are Republicans or Democrats, are designed to make us not like each other so they can keep their grasp of money and power. They divide and conquer.”

He continued “We’re so stupid following our politicians, whether they are Republicans or Democrats. And their only job is, ‘Hey, let’s make these people not like each other. We don’t live in their neighborhoods. We all got money. Let’s make the whites and Blacks not alike each other. Let’s make rich people and poor people not alike each other. Let’s scramble the middle class.’ I truly believe that in my heart.”

