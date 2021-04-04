Jayz cannabis

New York, the largest cannabis consumption capital of the world has finally legalized marijuana use for Adults 21 and over. Jay-z and his brand if cannabis products, Monogram made a statement last month, calling out hypocritical regulations relative to drugs in the US, specifically cannabis. Jay-z stated, “The news of cannabis legalization in New York is incredibly exciting. It represents a long-overdue opportunity for New Yorkers, for the cannabis industry, and for social equity and social justice.” He continued, “I’ve seen first- hand the harm inflicted for generations against Black and minority communities by the war on drugs right here in New York. Today, I’m proud to see my home state join The Parent Company in paving the way for a thriving and equitable cannabis market.”