Megan Thee Stallion To Be The New Face Of Revlon’s Reign On Fragrance

Female rap artists are proving that they can dominate in the Hip-Hop world, while also tapping into other markets. Throughout the years we’ve seen rappers like Lil Kim, Queen Latifah and more collaborate with fashion lines and beauty brands, and the new age girls are doing the same. Beauty brand Revlon recently announced rapper Megan Thee Stallion as the new face of their Reign On fragrance.

“Once upon a time, we made a fragrance—and now we’re back for more with NEW Reign On featuring @theestallion. Spritz on this invigorating floral fruity scent with Bamboo, Jasmine and Blonde Woods and get ready to take on the world. Available exclusively on @amazon. #RevlonxMeg“

This isn’t Megan’s first partnership with the beauty brand. Back in August Revlon announced the rapper as their newest global brand ambassador. She even released a tutorial using Revlon’s ColorStay Looks Book Eye Shadow Palette. Eight months later, the artist is happy to be apart of their new fragrance launch.

“Hotties I am so excited to be the new face of @revlon’s Reign On Fragrance! This is the ultimate scent you NEED to have this Hot Girl Summer.” said Megan in Instagram post.

In addition to being a brand ambassador for Revlon, she has partnerships with Savage X Fenty, Mielle Organics hair care, Coach and Fashion Nova.










