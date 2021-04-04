A recently released study by The National Institute on Drug Abuse(NIDA) focused on adolescent aged, between 2-17 years old individuals. The claims that this demographic of adolescents are more likely to develop a substance abuse disorder when using marijuana or misusing prescriptions drugs in comparison to young adults, aged 18-25 years old. The study reported that within 12 months since first cannabis use, 10.7% of adolescents had cannabis use disorder; within 12 months since first misuse of prescription drugs: 11.2% of adolescents had prescription opioid use disorder, 13.9% of adolescents had prescription stimulant use disorder and 11.2% of adolescents had prescription tranquilizer use disorder. 30% of young adults develop a heroin use disorder and 25% develop a methamphetamine use disorder a year after first using heroin or methamphetamine.

The study claims that mind altering drug use can have a detrimental impact on the developing brains of adolescents. Substance use related disorder’s are higher among adolescents than amongst young adults.

Advertisement

Written by: The Happy Therapist- Sonia Singh, LCSW, LCADC -Alternative Mental Health Therapist & THESOURCE.COM Mental Health Reporter. The purpose of this article is to educate and inspire our culture with mental health awareness. To find similar education and information from this author, please visit CENTEROFINNERTRANSFORMATIONS.COM or visit @thehappytherapist and @coithealth on Instagram. Facebook: @coithealth @cannahealthprogram