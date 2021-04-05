Ava DuVernay’s New Gods has officially been canceled by Warner Bros. and DC Films, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“As part of our DC slate, some legacy development titles including New Gods and The Trench will not be moving forward,” Warner Bros. and DC said in a statement to THR. “We thank our partners Ava DuVernay, Tom King, James Wan, and Peter Safran for their time and collaboration during this process and look forward to our continued partnership with them on other DC stories. The projects will remain in their skillful hands if they were to move forward in the future.”

DuVernay took to Twitter Thursday to express her disappointment with the development.

Advertisement

“Tom, I loved writing NEW GODS with you,” DuVernay wrote. “I’m upset that the saga of Barda, Scott, Granny, Highfather, and The Furies ends this way. Diving into Kirby’s Fourth World was the adventure of a lifetime. That can’t be taken away. Thank you for your friendship. And remember… #DarkseidIs.”

Tom, I loved writing NEW GODS with you. I’m upset that the saga of Barda, Scott, Granny, Highfather and The Furies ends this way. Diving into Kirby’s Fourth World was the adventure of a lifetime. That can’t be taken away. Thank you for your friendship. And remember… #DarkseidIs pic.twitter.com/XyyIjcB8Wv — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 1, 2021

While Warner Bros and DC have canceled the film, they still left the door open to possibly changing their minds down the road. DC and Warner Bros reportedly felt the film did not fit in DC’s next few years of superhero entries and preferred to not leave the production teams in limbo.

DuVernay is still currently working on DC’s Naomi series for CW.