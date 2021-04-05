During a recent interview, Obama shared that during his first campaign in 2008 for US presidency, the verses from Jay’z 2003 song title, “My 1st Song” helped him cope with insecurities and personal struggles during his fight for the oval office.

During a recent interview with Complex, Obama shared about the Jay-Z song, “It talks about the struggle of just trying to make it,” Obama said. “Sometimes you have to result to false bravado and hustle and tamping down your insecurities. When I was running for president, obviously, at that point I didn’t know if I was going to make it. So, somehow that inspired me.” “

My 1st Song,” was on the Brooklyn native rapper’s 2003 Grammy-nominated album, The Black Album.

