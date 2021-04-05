Congratulations are in order for G Herbo and his fiance Taina Williams. Last week the couple were together on G Herbo’s Instagram Live. During the session, the Chicago rapper talked with excitement about having another child. As he rubbed Taina’s stomach, he gave a huge hint in revealing his expected new addition to their family.

While the live ended up in many blog posts, it was an early revelation to curious fans. The “Party In Heaven” rapper took to his socials to officially confirm the gender of his future child, despite last week’s slipup.

“I cant’ wait to see you embrace your inner strengths & I know my son gonna help you do just that!! I love you! I can’t wait to see my baby boy. IK his first words gonna be “dada.” Yeah I gave the gender away on accident the other day. Baby + son son + double trouble.”

I CANT WAIT TO SEE YOU EMBRACE YOUR INNER STRENGTHS & I KNOW MY SON GONNA HELP YOU DO JUST THAT!! I LOVE YOU! I CANT WAIT TO SEE MY BABY BABY BOY IK HIS FIRST WORDS GONNA BE “DADA” 🤷🏽‍♂️ YEAH I GAVE THE GENDER AWAY ON ACCIDENT THE OTHER DAY 😂 BABY BOY + SON SON = DOUBLE TROUBLE♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/yqBiPPs0zE — G HERBO (@gherbo) April 5, 2021

Taina also took to her social media to pen a beautiful, heartfelt message to their future baby boy.

“I can promise my everlasting devotion, my loyalty, my respect, and my unconditional love for a lifetime. I can promise that I’ll always do my best to make you happy and make you feel loved.”

The couple got engaged last December. Now they are expecting their first child. Congrats to G Herbo and Taina.