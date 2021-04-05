Following up his new No. 1 album Justice, Justin Bieber hits fans with a surprise release on Easter in Freedom. The six-track EP is gospel-influences and brings in Brandon Love, Chandler Moore, Judah Smith, Lauren Walters, Pink Sweats, and Tori Kelly for assistance.

The release of Justice led Bieber to become the third artist ever to take over the top of the Billboard 200 and Hot 100. The number one single on the Hot 100 was the Daniel Caesar and Giveon featured “Peaches.”

You can hear Freedom below.

