After taking a ton of heat for dm messages being sent to Micheal Rapaport, Kevin Durant is downplaying the entire situation. On Tuesday, Rapaport made headlines online after accusing Durant of sending him these threatening messages on social media.

Durant responded to someone asking him on Twitter about the situation and downplayed things. He acted as if he and Rapaport were old homies who regularly got into heated conversations. He claimed they talked like that with regularity and he was surprised Rapaport was upset.

Me and mike talk CRAZIER than this on the regular and today he’s pissed….My bad mike, damn!! — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 30, 2021

Rapaport wasn’t feeling Durant’s Luke warm apology.

Advertisement

No we don’t Pussy.

Don’t ever threaten me or speak on my wife Pussy. — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

“No, we don’t Pussy,” he responded. “Don’t ever threaten me or speak on my wife Pussy.”

Clearly, these two may need to hash things out of social media. Rapaport has a right to feel a way about Durant’s comments towards him, but was he right to leak a private conversation online for everyone to see?