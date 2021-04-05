Since Marshmello’s emergence in 2015, the electronic producer and DJ has dominated EDM and pop music becoming one of the most successful in his craft. It’s no surprise that rappers and hip-hop artists want to work with the 28-year-old Marshmello masked producer. He’s made songs with Roddy Ricch, 42 Dugg, Juice WRLD, Migos, and many other successful hop-hop collaborations.

Marshmello has been incorporating hip-hop into his music since the beginning of his career and shares that he was always a fan. His first hip-hop release was with Migos on “Danger” for the Bright soundtrack. In a recent interview with Complex, Marshmello’s manager Moe Shalizi shared the producer’s relentless to be succcessful with hip-hop too. “He really loves this. He’s really dedicated to this hip-hop shit.” He joked, “I feel like I’ve got to make him stop doing hip-hop sometimes, because he’ll sit for two or three weeks in a studio, just cranking out beats. He loves it so much.” To date, his hip-hop collaborations have made 100’s of millions of streams.

