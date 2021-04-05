Miguel is gearing up to release Art Deal Chic Vol. 4.

On Friday, March 26, the Grammy Award-winning singer took to his Instagram for an unexpected announcement.

“Finally. Art Dealer Chic 123 available on all streaming platforms. This was for my truest fans. More to come. Love you.”

Back in 2012, he dropped his Art Dealer Chic series ahead of his sophomore release, Kaleidoscope Dream. Each mixtape had a tracklist of 3 songs. Out of nine released tracks, three would make the album, including his classic, Grammy Award-winning single, “Adorn.”

According to Rolling Stone, the 35-year-old crooner is expected to drop the 4th installment on Friday, April 9th.

At the height of the streaming era, more artists are lobbying and more encouraged to release their previous mixtapes and EPs on DSPs.