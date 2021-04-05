Rod Wave can now call himself a Billboard-topping artist. Rod hit the top spot of the Billboard 200 with the release of his album SoulFly.

The third album from Rod Wave racked up 130,000 equivalent album units, 126,000 of which came from streaming. The album is now the third from Rod Wave to hit the Top 10. His last effort, Pray 4 Love, hit No. 2 at 72,000 total units.

According to Billboard, SoulFly also notches the biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop album in 2021 in terms of units earned.

Advertisement

After taking the No. 1 slot in his first week, Justin Bieber falls to No. 2 with 100,000 units. Following up his new No. 1 album Justice, Justin Bieber hits fans with a surprise release on Easter in Freedom. The six-track EP is gospel-influences and brings in Brandon Love, Chandler Moore, Judah Smith, Lauren Walters, Pink Sweats, and Tori Kelly for assistance.