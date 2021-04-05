Snoop Dogg Grandson Kai Love Dies

Rapper and ganjapreneur, Snoop Dogg is will be sharing his experience with aspiring artists on The Voice, as a Mega Mentor. Snoop Dogg will join season 20 of The Voice, alongside John Legend, Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, and Kelly Clarkson. His role is to mentor and advise the remaining contestants to prepare for their upcoming intense rounds. He will offer his thoughts and reflections about each performance and will assist in improving them for the next round of the competition which will launch on April 19, 2021.

A representative from The Voice stated, “Drawing from his unique experience in navigating the music and entertainment industry as a renowned rapper, producer and performer, Snoop Dogg will impart a new and fresh perspective to help the artists craft their performances.” The representative also shared “Coaches alone choose the winner to advance from their team. Each coach has one steal in the Knockouts.”

