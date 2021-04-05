Jalen Suggs helped keep perfection alive and Gonzaga’s hopes for a national championship intact.

Gonzaga was up 90-85 against UCLA with under a minute left. UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez made a 3-pointer, then the Bruins got a stop. Johnny Juzang missed a shot but got his own rebound and then put the ball back in to tie the game with 3.3 seconds left.

Just when you thought the game was headed to a second overtime, Suggs dribbled the ball down the court and pulled up for a final shot well beyond the 3-point line. He raised up and his shot went off the backboard and in for the win at the buzzer!

“I’ve always wanted to run up on the table like Kobe and D-Wade and go like that, and that’s the first thing I did,” said Suggs, Gonzaga’s star guard. “Man, that is something that you practice on your mini-hoop as a kid or in the gym just messing around. And to be able to do that, it’s crazy.”Next up for Suggs and Gonzaga will be Baylor in the NCAA Championship game on Monday night.