Jrue Holiday just collected the bag. The Milwaukee Bucks and the guard they acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans have reached a four-year, $135 million extension, with bonuses that could move the overall number to $160 million, ESPN reports.

The deal has a player option for the fourth year in 2024-25 but Holiday is focused on remaining a Buck for life.

“I’m a Buck for life,” Holiday said. “Just know that I’m glad to be a part of Bucks Nation. Let’s do some big things, man. I’m really excited.”

“Jrue is one of the top guards in the NBA and we are thrilled to sign him to this extension,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “Adding him to our team has made us better on both ends of the floor. He’s an elite defender and an impactful offensive player with the ability to score, shoot and facilitate.”

Holiday now becomes the longterm third piece in an all-star unit of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kris Middleton. In his first year with the Bucks, Holiday is averaging 17 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds.