Tekashi 6ix9ine is letting fans know that he has not forgotten about them but is dealing with a couple of internal issues. The controversial rapper hit Instagram and let fans know what has kept him away.

“To all my fans I love you,” Tekashi opened. “I’m sorry I been away from music. In all reality I’m not happy. The fame and the money doesn’t mean anything to me because it doesn’t bring me joy. I say all this because when your chasing your dreams in life remember God comes first. Never lose sight of that. He blesses you in life because he sees the good in your heart and with that blessing you learn to bless others. I will continue my journey to find happiness within myself and find the joy I once had.”

The last time we specifically heard from Tekashi 6ix9ine was when he ran up on Meek Mill, however, The Breakfast Club is addressing a rumor that he was paid a hefty sum to appear on their show. CThaGod states 6ix9ine told Bobby Shmurda he received $500,000 to appear on the show, which continues to send him checks to this day.

“Bobby, that artist lied to you,” Charlamagne said. “The Breakfast Club did not pay for any interviews. I just want to throw that out there.”

